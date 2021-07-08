Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,692 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Workhorse Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 354,845 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,667,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,671,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,500,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,685,000 after buying an additional 485,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,449,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,953,000 after buying an additional 221,660 shares in the last quarter. 45.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WKHS stock opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23. Workhorse Group Inc. has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WKHS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.