1,730 Shares in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Inogen by 8.3% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Inogen by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Inogen in the first quarter worth $259,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inogen by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $170,077,000 after purchasing an additional 135,428 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Inogen by 115.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $452,221.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,622.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,524 shares in the company, valued at $271,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 692,966 shares of company stock worth $39,797,363. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $67.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -305.64 and a beta of 0.93. Inogen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $69.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.85.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INGN. KeyCorp increased their target price on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair raised Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Inogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

