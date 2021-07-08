Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,311 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCNE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 935,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,916,000 after buying an additional 15,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CNB Financial by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CNB Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CNB Financial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in CNB Financial by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott bought 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24,307.00 per share, with a total value of $111,812,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,829,417. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

CCNE opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.18. CNB Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.80 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.15%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

