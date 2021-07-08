Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,774 nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NCNO. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 3,418.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCNO. Gabelli raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, G.Research upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.22.

NCNO opened at $62.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.23.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, Director Jeff Horing sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,359.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 262,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,032,962.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,448 shares of company stock worth $27,842,850. 35.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

