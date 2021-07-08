24,700 Shares in Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Armstrong Flooring as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Armstrong Flooring in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,118,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 154,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AFI opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $135.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $6.96.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter. Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 22.66% and a negative net margin of 3.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Lp 22Nw acquired 370,566 shares of Armstrong Flooring stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,030,701.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Trojanowski acquired 20,000 shares of Armstrong Flooring stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.54 per share, for a total transaction of $110,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. Its products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

