Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 635,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,389 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.93% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 28,551 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVGI. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.22 million, a P/E ratio of -67.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 3.60. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.43.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $245.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.21 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

