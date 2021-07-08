BlackRock Inc. Acquires 449,922 Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,554,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,922 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.82% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals worth $6,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMPE. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC increased its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,050 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Ampio Pharmaceuticals news, COO Holli Cherevka sold 74,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $149,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dan Stokely sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $40,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,958.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,394 shares of company stock worth $300,113. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $320.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.73.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunology-based therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-016, an intravenous treatment that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for COVID-19 patients with respiratory illness; and AP-014, an inhaled treatment that is in Phase I clinical trial for COVID-19 induced respiratory distress.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.