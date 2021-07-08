Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 134.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth about $18,754,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,914,000 after purchasing an additional 192,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 90,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 511.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 45,060 shares in the last quarter. 47.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.98. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $54.20.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

In related news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 54.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOLF. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their target price on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

