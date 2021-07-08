Steel Dynamics’ (STLD) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $68.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.70.

STLD opened at $61.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $66.88.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 19,906 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,745,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 748,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,993,000 after acquiring an additional 59,905 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

