PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Mizuho

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PPL. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised shares of PPL to an outperformer rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.74. PPL has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,340,000 after acquiring an additional 601,592 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,612,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,393,000 after acquiring an additional 59,675 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,536,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,180,000 after acquiring an additional 998,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,088,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,913,000 after acquiring an additional 614,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

