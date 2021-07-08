Waters (NYSE:WAT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $378.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Waters is benefiting from growth in its top global pharma accounts. Further, solid momentum across new product lines like BioAccord and Cyclic IMS remains positive. Additionally, the company’s strengthening presence in the industrial, pharmaceutical, and governmental and academic end-markets remains a tailwind. Further, the company’s growing investments in LC, LC-MS and chemistry categories are aiding it in gaining traction in large molecule market. Also, growing momentum across biomedical research applications is another positive. Further, the company remains optimistic regarding its strong growth initiatives and new product introductions Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, coronavirus pandemic remains a major headwind. As a result, sluggishness in the demand environment is a concern.”

WAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $265.33.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $365.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $326.63. Waters has a twelve month low of $182.75 and a twelve month high of $365.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waters will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,191.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 14,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 1.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Waters by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Waters by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waters by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

