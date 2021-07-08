Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Given a €78.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) has been assigned a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective by analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.99% from the company’s previous close.

FIE has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €71.43 ($84.03).

Get Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

FIE opened at €65.55 ($77.12) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €65.06. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 52-week high of €77.50 ($91.18).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.