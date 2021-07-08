BlackRock Inc. Has $6.96 Million Stake in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SB Financial Group worth $6,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBFG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SB Financial Group by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SB Financial Group by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

SBFG stock opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $133.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $20.09.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.70 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.03%.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

