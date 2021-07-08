Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 201,714.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,457 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 923.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nord/LB raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

FMS stock opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.75. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $33.84 and a one year high of $46.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.8338 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

