Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,128,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Savara worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SVRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Savara by 698.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 125,737 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Savara by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,854 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SVRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

SVRA opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 27.03 and a current ratio of 27.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72. Savara Inc has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.58.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Pauls purchased 27,400 shares of Savara stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $49,868.00. Also, insider Badrul A. Chowdhury sold 50,000 shares of Savara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 42,403 shares of company stock worth $74,073 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

