ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) by 565.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.56% of ClearPoint Neuro worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 134.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 14.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLPT stock opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $365.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 21.50 and a current ratio of 22.55. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.79.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 52.86% and a negative return on equity of 60.73%. Equities research analysts predict that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,407,886.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLPT. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

