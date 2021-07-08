BlackRock Inc. Buys 73,650 Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,468,131 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,650 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Transportadora de Gas del Sur worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 338,445 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 100,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGS stock opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $682.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.49. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

