LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Gap Down to $11.21

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.21, but opened at $10.81. LexinFintech shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 6,632 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LX. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research initiated coverage on LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LexinFintech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.90.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. The business had revenue of $449.29 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 16.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LX. Oceanlink Management LTD. grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 51.6% in the first quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 15,513,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,634 shares during the period. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the first quarter worth approximately $79,276,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in LexinFintech by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,090,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after buying an additional 90,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

