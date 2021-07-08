BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 984,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics were worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOGC. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 277.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGC opened at $4.07 on Thursday. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $130.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 8.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

In other LogicBio Therapeutics news, insider Frederic Chereau sold 7,542 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $43,215.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,552.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

