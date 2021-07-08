Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $12.51

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.51, but opened at $11.62. Zhihu shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 12,821 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Zhihu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.60 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.97 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZH. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Zhihu during the 1st quarter valued at $48,661,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Zhihu during the 1st quarter valued at $31,629,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in Zhihu during the 1st quarter valued at $30,177,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in Zhihu during the 1st quarter valued at $19,464,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Zhihu during the 1st quarter valued at $18,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

