Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Gap Up to $8.91

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.91, but opened at $9.17. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 2,493 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.40.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $185.89 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BVN. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,223 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,109 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 34,937 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 23,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth $624,000. 53.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

