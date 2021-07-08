Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Shares Gap Up to $0.78

Shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.78, but opened at $0.81. Zomedica shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 19,207 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of $718.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15.
Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the first quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the first quarter worth $177,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the first quarter worth $39,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the first quarter worth $32,000. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zomedica Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)
Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.
Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.