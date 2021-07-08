Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption to C$5.20 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.38.

TSE:XBC opened at C$4.43 on Wednesday. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of C$3.63 and a 1 year high of C$11.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$678.61 million and a PE ratio of -12.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

