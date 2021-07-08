Ascential (LON:ASCL) Sets New 1-Year High at $434.60

Shares of Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 434.60 ($5.68) and last traded at GBX 425.40 ($5.56), with a volume of 45001 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 425.60 ($5.56).

ASCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ascential to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 485 ($6.34) in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 373.86 ($4.88).

Get Ascential alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.32. The firm has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 377.87.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.