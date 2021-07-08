Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Morguard (TSE:MRC) Price Target to C$185.00

Morguard (TSE:MRC) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of TSE:MRC opened at C$146.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.43. Morguard has a 1 year low of C$95.05 and a 1 year high of C$158.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -13.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$140.49.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$246.96 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Morguard will post 13.5400006 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Morguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.72%.

About Morguard

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2021, the company owned a portfolio of 203 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.9 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,517 hotel rooms.

