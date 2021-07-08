Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$1.80 at BMO Capital Markets

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.35 to C$1.80 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$0.73 to C$1.20 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$1.55 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.70 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.85 to C$1.15 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.08.

TSE:BBD.B opened at C$1.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.04. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$0.26 and a 1-year high of C$1.48. The stock has a market cap of C$3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.61.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

