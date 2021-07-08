Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAEYY. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shop Apotheke Europe has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAEYY opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.38.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

