Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire Sells 2,100,000 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $58,275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $496,725,000.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $27,886,562.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 62.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $425.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.37 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 526.2% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 287,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after buying an additional 241,671 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,764.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 203,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 192,952 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,325,000 after buying an additional 2,075,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,553,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,117,000 after buying an additional 688,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

