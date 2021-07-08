McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MUX. Roth Capital dropped their price target on McEwen Mining from $2.10 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised McEwen Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised McEwen Mining from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NYSE MUX opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. McEwen Mining has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $615.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 67.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the first quarter worth about $11,509,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 16.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,903 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 11.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 497,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 50,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

