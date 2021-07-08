Stanley C. Erck Sells 52,559 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $11,346,962.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,091.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $185.78 on Thursday. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.59 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.80.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at $121,964,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at $62,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 137.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,176,000 after purchasing an additional 476,750 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth about $45,328,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth about $42,608,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

