Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:JANX opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. Janux Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

