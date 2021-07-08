IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

IGGHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of IG Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get IG Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:IGGHY opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.45. IG Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07.

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.