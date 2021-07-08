Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IFNNY. Kepler Capital Markets raised Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.93. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 101.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Equities analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

