Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IFNNY. Kepler Capital Markets raised Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.
Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.93. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 101.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
See Also: Market Capitalization
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.