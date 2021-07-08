Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunic Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. The company’s product candidate consists of IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856 which are in clinical stage. Immunic Inc., formerly known as Vital Therapies Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Immunic alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IMUX. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Immunic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.44.

NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $265.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37. Immunic has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $28.21.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.92). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunic news, Chairman Duane Nash bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 14,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Immunic during the 4th quarter worth $6,337,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Immunic by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 433,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after buying an additional 228,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Immunic by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after buying an additional 217,897 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Immunic by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 79,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 35,021 shares during the period. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immunic in the 1st quarter valued at about $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunic (IMUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.