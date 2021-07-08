Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intevac, Inc. is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment used to manufacture thin-film disks for computer hard disk drives. Sputtering is a complex vacuum deposition process used to deposit multiple thin-film layers on a disk. The company’s primary objective is to be the industry leader in supplying disk sputtering equipment by providing disk sputtering systems which have both the highest overall performance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. “

IVAC stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. Intevac has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $8.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.24 million, a PE ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intevac will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wendell Thomas Blonigan sold 6,580 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $37,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVAC. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intevac by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,581,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after buying an additional 238,602 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intevac by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 211,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intevac by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,794,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 90,817 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Intevac by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 625,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 78,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in Intevac by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 185,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

