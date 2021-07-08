Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karooooo Ltd. is a provider in the telematics industry which offers real-time mobility data analytics solutions for smart transportation. Karooooo Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KARO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Karooooo in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Karooooo in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Karooooo in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec initiated coverage on Karooooo in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

KARO opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23. Karooooo has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $764.66 million and a P/E ratio of 34.72.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Karooooo will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

