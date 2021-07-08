Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Gap Up to $56.81

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.81, but opened at $61.44. Shenandoah Telecommunications shares last traded at $60.27, with a volume of 9,055 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHEN shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $59.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.13 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 48.16% and a return on equity of 6.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a $18.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is 680.00%.

In related news, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $1,473,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103 in the last quarter. 4.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,077,000 after purchasing an additional 32,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

