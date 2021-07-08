Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.47

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.47 and last traded at $67.27, with a volume of 6649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.62.

The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.43.

Get Freedom alerts:

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Freedom had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 67.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Freedom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,905,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Freedom by 170.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 57,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Freedom by 20.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freedom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,327,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freedom in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.