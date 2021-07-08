Zacks: Analysts Expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to post sales of $69.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.30 million. Hercules Capital reported sales of $67.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year sales of $285.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $281.86 million to $291.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $313.24 million, with estimates ranging from $298.83 million to $323.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.68 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HTGC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,422,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,939,000 after buying an additional 19,390 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,173,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,000 after buying an additional 105,224 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,094,000 after buying an additional 20,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,913,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 525,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,422,000 after buying an additional 27,411 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HTGC opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $17.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 92.09%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

