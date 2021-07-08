Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

CGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Alliance Global Partners restated a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.41.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.98. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.34.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 311.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 32,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 2.0% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 8.6% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

