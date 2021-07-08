MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of MoneyGram have outperformed the industry in a year's time. Though the company has paid $100 of its debt recently, its financial leverage is still high. This high proportion of debt in its capital structure might not be favorable at the time when the company’s revenues are under pressure. Low return on equity makes the stock unattractive. Weak investment return due to soft interest rates is a bane too. Nevertheless, the company is expanding its digital business at a breakneck speed. Partnership with fintechs, banks, telcos and e-commerce sites, and significant investments have been made to achieve the same. It is focusing on diversifying its revenue mix geographically to pursue healthier margins. Focus on expense management will aid its margins. Per, the Zacks Consensus Estimate earnings for 2021 are likely to decline by 82.4%.”

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MoneyGram International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

MoneyGram International stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18. MoneyGram International has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The company has a market cap of $802.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.36 and a beta of 1.72.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.28 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Analysts predict that MoneyGram International will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 5,085.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

