Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $101.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.26.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $87.99 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $102.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,851,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

