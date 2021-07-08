Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Shares of EYEN stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01. Eyenovia has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Eyenovia will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 30,692 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $150,083.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,279,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,967.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 39,092 shares of company stock valued at $192,658 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EYEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 131,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Eyenovia by 388.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 94,895 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Eyenovia in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eyenovia by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 33,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eyenovia in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

