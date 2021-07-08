Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 3.05.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 1,184.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,908,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,524,000 after buying an additional 486,092 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after buying an additional 106,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 32,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.