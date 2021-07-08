Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of COLL opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $807.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 24.52%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,513,000 after buying an additional 3,048,319 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,470 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $823,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.