Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DHT (NYSE:DHT) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a hold rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. DNB Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $6.60 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.53.

DHT stock opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of -0.24. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. DHT had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that DHT will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. DHT’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHT. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $821,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DHT by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,213,000 after acquiring an additional 462,375 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in DHT by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,404 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 19,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

