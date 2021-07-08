Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.25.

CVGI stock opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $313.22 million, a P/E ratio of -67.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 3.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $245.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.21 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

