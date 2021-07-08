Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Encore Capital Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.65. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $416.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.63 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 29.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $45,639.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,047.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,906,000 after acquiring an additional 483,268 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,227,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,610,000 after buying an additional 125,889 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,293,000 after buying an additional 86,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 49,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 512,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after purchasing an additional 48,108 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.