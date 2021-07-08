Head-To-Head Survey: Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) versus Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and Intercept Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salarius Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1 13 6 0 2.25

Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $37.95, suggesting a potential upside of 99.93%. Given Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intercept Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Salarius Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Salarius Pharmaceuticals and Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salarius Pharmaceuticals $5.23 million 7.99 -$7.35 million ($0.50) -1.87 Intercept Pharmaceuticals $312.69 million 2.01 -$274.88 million ($8.34) -2.28

Salarius Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intercept Pharmaceuticals. Intercept Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Salarius Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Salarius Pharmaceuticals and Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salarius Pharmaceuticals -140.01% -27.74% -25.63% Intercept Pharmaceuticals -69.11% N/A -38.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.6% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intercept Pharmaceuticals beats Salarius Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma. It has a strategic partnership with The University of Utah Research Foundation for the exclusive license with respect to patent rights protecting SP-2577 and related compounds; HLB Life Sciences to develop, produce, manufacture, use, and sell the drug in South Korea; and Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas for product development activities. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults. The company is also developing Ocaliva for various indications, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and other product candidates in various stages of clinical and preclinical development. It has a license agreement with Aralez Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. to develop and commercialize bezafibrate in the United States. The company markets its products through an internal commercial organization, a contract sales organization, and third-party distributors. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

