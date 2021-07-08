International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.99 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will post sales of $2.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.94 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 149.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year sales of $11.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.25 billion to $11.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.00 billion to $12.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $148.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $150.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.04%.

In other news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,143,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,181,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 47,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 17,781 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

